James Rodriguez set for MLS move after agreeing terms with Minnesota United

Former Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez is set to continue his career in Major League Soccer after reaching an agreement with Minnesota United.

According to Idman.Biz, the 34-year-old Colombia international will join the MLS side as a free agent, with the two parties currently finalising the remaining details of the deal. An official announcement is expected once the paperwork is completed.

Rodriguez has been without a club since early January, when he left Mexican side Leon and became a free agent. The move to the United States marks a new chapter for the playmaker, who rose to global prominence during the 2014 World Cup before securing a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid.

A two-time UEFA Champions League winner, Rodriguez has enjoyed a varied career across Europe, also representing Porto, Monaco, Bayern Munich and Everton. His spell at Real Madrid remains the most decorated period of his career, where he was part of a squad that dominated European football.

The switch to Major League Soccer underlines the growing appeal of the league to established international names, as MLS clubs continue to strengthen their squads with experienced players ahead of the new season.

