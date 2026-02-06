6 February 2026
Saudi Pro League responds to Cristiano Ronaldo boycott amid Al Nassr tensions

6 February 2026 11:04
Officials from the Saudi Pro League have issued a public response following the reported boycott by Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo, amid growing scrutiny over the league’s governance and competitive balance, Idman.Biz reports.

The 41-year-old Portugal international recently missed Al Nassr’s league match against Al Riyadh, a narrow 1–0 win, and was also absent from training in the days that followed. Reports in regional media suggested Ronaldo was unhappy with how the Public Investment Fund manages Al Nassr compared with rival clubs, most notably Al Hilal.

It later emerged that Ronaldo was also set to miss Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League fixture against Al Ittihad on 6 February, further fuelling speculation about his relationship with the club and the league. Separate reports had previously claimed the former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker opposed Karim Benzema’s move to Al Hilal, a transfer that shifted the balance of power at the top of Saudi football.

In response, a Saudi Pro League spokesperson stressed that the competition operates on the principle of club autonomy, with all teams subject to the same financial and regulatory framework. “Each club has its own board, executives and football leadership. Decisions on recruitment, spending and strategy are taken by the clubs themselves within a financial system designed to ensure sustainability and competitive balance,” the spokesperson told ESPN.

The league added that Ronaldo has been fully committed to the Al Nassr project since his arrival and has played a significant role in raising the club’s profile and ambitions. However, it underlined that no individual player, regardless of stature, can make decisions beyond the scope of their own club.

Officials also pointed to recent transfer activity as evidence of the system in action, noting that different clubs have strengthened in different ways based on their own strategies. With the top four sides separated by only a handful of points, the league argued that the current title race reflects a competitive balance that is functioning as intended.

According to the league, the focus remains firmly on football matters on the pitch, with the aim of maintaining a credible and competitive environment for both players and supporters.

