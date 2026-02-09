9 February 2026
Real Madrid head coach says Mbappe is the only player who could surpass Ronaldo

9 February 2026 10:26
Real Madrid head coach Alvaro Arbeloa has hailed Kylian Mbappe as the best player in the world right now, suggesting the French forward may be the only footballer capable of eclipsing the achievements of Cristiano Ronaldo at the Santiago Bernabeu, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking to the club’s official media, Arbeloa stressed that Mbappe continues to prove his status match after match, calling his presence a huge stroke of luck for Real Madrid. At the same time, he acknowledged the scale of Ronaldo’s legacy, describing his records as something that once seemed almost untouchable.

Ronaldo spent many years in Madrid, setting extraordinary standards in terms of goals, trophies and influence, and Arbeloa noted that such longevity makes direct comparisons difficult. Mbappe, he said, still has a long road ahead if he is to reach similar heights.

However, the coach added that Mbappe has all the necessary conditions to follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps. While it remains unclear whether he will ultimately surpass those achievements, Arbeloa made it clear that if any current player is capable of doing so, it is the French forward.

