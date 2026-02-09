9 February 2026
AC Milan target nearly €70m from permanent transfers of loaned-out players

9 February 2026 16:04
AC Milan target nearly €70m from permanent transfers of loaned-out players

AC Milan are planning to raise close to €70 million this summer through the permanent sales of players currently out on loan, as the club looks to balance its books and fine-tune the squad ahead of the new season.

According to Idman.Biz, citing La Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan could generate significant income if a number of buy options are activated. Among the most valuable assets are Alex Jimenez, whose move to Bournemouth could bring in around €12m, and Samuel Chukwueze, valued at €24m in a potential deal with Fulham.

Further expected revenues include Tommaso Pobega (€7m, Bologna), Filippo Terracciano (€3.5m, Cremonese), Lorenzo Colombo (€10m, Genoa), Alvaro Morata (€15m, Como), Yunus Musah (€26m, Atalanta) and Ismael Bennacer (€10m, Dinamo Zagreb).

Italian reports note that the most complicated negotiations at this stage concern Bennacer’s potential permanent switch to Dinamo Zagreb and Musah’s situation at Atalanta, where a final decision has yet to be taken. Much will depend on financial terms and squad planning at the buying clubs.

Meanwhile, Milan are expected to welcome back several younger players in the summer, with Bondo, Comotto and Camarda all likely to return to the San Siro. The future of Zeroli, however, remains under evaluation as the club assesses its long-term options.

With Financial Fair Play considerations and a new campaign on the horizon, Milan’s ability to convert loan deals into permanent transfers could prove decisive in shaping their next phase.

