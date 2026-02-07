7 February 2026
EN

Barcelona officially withdraw from European Super League project

7 February 2026 17:15
FC Barcelona have officially announced their withdrawal from the European Super League project, the club confirmed on its official website.

According to İdman.Biz, the Catalan side has formally informed European Super League Company, as well as the other clubs involved in the initiative, of its decision to end its participation. In the statement, Barcelona stressed that the notification was submitted in accordance with the established procedures and took effect immediately upon filing.

The European Super League was first unveiled in 2021, with Barcelona among the 12 founding clubs of the breakaway competition. The project sparked widespread backlash across European football, with governing body UEFA strongly criticising the plans and warning of potential sanctions, including exclusion from domestic leagues as well as European and global competitions.

While most clubs quickly distanced themselves from the Super League following protests from fans and institutions, Barcelona had remained formally linked to the project until now. The club’s decision marks another significant step away from the controversial proposal and underlines a renewed commitment to the existing European football structure.

