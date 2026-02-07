7 February 2026
EN

La Liga: Spanish giants continue title race – İDMAN.BİZ review

World football
News
7 February 2026 17:54
12
The main fixtures of Matchday 23 in the Spanish top flight will be played this weekend.

According to İdman.Biz, Barcelona go into the round in first place with 55 points, followed closely by Real Madrid on 54. Atletico Madrid (45) and Villarreal (42) currently occupy the Champions League places, while Real Betis (35) and Espanyol (34) complete the top six.

The round got under way on Friday, 6 February, when Celta lost 1–2 at home to Osasuna.

Barcelona vs Mallorca (7 February)

For Barcelona, this match offers a chance to protect their lead in a tight race with Real Madrid. Any dropped points could either hand over top spot or allow the Catalans to stretch their advantage over their closest rivals. In terms of squad news, Barcelona have confirmed absences: Raphinha has suffered an adductor injury to his right thigh, while Pedri has picked up a problem with his right hamstring. Even so, the Blaugrana appear to have enough depth to target all three points against a modest opponent.

Mallorca sit 14th with 24 points and are focused on pulling clear of the relegation battle.

Valencia vs Real Madrid (8 February)

Real Madrid trail Barcelona by just one point, making the margin for error extremely small in every round. Ahead of the trip to Valencia, the club confirmed two injury concerns: Jude Bellingham has been diagnosed with a semitendinosus muscle injury in his left leg, while Rodrygo is dealing with hamstring tendinosis in his right leg.

For Valencia, who are 16th on 23 points, every home match now carries major significance, with the congestion at the bottom of the table leaving little room for prolonged winless runs.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Betis (8 February)

Atletico Madrid are third and continue to keep pace in the fight near the top, while Real Betis sit in the European qualification zone. Like the title contenders, Atletico can ill afford dropped points, as fourth-placed Villarreal are close enough to capitalise on any mistake in the battle for third place.

The Madrid club have also confirmed a muscle injury to Pablo Barrios’ right thigh, which forced him off in a recent match. His return will depend on the recovery process.

Other Matchday 23 fixtures

6 February
Celta vs Osasuna – 1:2

7 February
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Oviedo
Sevilla vs Girona
Real Sociedad vs Elche

8 February
Deportivo Alaves vs Getafe
Athletic vs Levante

9 February
Villarreal vs Espanyol

La Liga table ahead of the main Saturday fixtures (Matchday 23)

1. Barcelona – 55
2. Real Madrid – 54
3. Atletico Madrid – 45
4. Villarreal – 42
5. Real Betis – 35
6. Espanyol – 34
7. Celta – 33
8. Osasuna – 29
9. Real Sociedad – 28
10. Deportivo Alaves – 25
11. Athletic – 25
12. Girona – 25
13. Elche – 24
14. Mallorca – 24
15. Sevilla – 24
16. Valencia – 23
17. Getafe – 23
18. Rayo Vallecano – 22
19. Levante – 18
20. Real Oviedo – 16

Teymur Tushiyev

Idman.Biz
Tags:

