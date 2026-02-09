9 February 2026
Barcelona presidential elections could put Deco’s future at risk

9 February 2026 11:06
The upcoming presidential elections at Barcelona could have a significant impact on the future of sporting director Deco, with one of the leading challengers openly questioning his role at the club.

According to Idman.Biz, presidential candidate Victor Font has stated that, should he win the election, he intends to remove Deco from his current position. Font has repeatedly argued for a different management model, one in which decision-making is built around the needs and vision of the head coach.

Font believes that individuals not directly involved in football operations should not play a central role in shaping sporting policy. In the past, he has been critical of several decisions taken by the current leadership, including the signing of Vitor Roque and moves related to Inigo Martinez, claiming that those processes were poorly structured and lacked a coherent long-term plan.

At the same time, Font has acknowledged that Deco maintains a professional working relationship with head coach Hansi Flick and that both share similar views on player recruitment and football philosophy. This alignment, however, does not appear to have altered Font’s stance on the need for a broader institutional reset.

With elections approaching, the debate highlights how internal politics at Barcelona could once again shape the club’s sporting direction, adding another layer of uncertainty to its long-term planning.

Idman.Biz
