17 February 2026
EN

Litvintsev lands quad toe loop with Malinin in training after Olympic struggle - VIDEO - VIDEO

Olympics-2026
News
16 February 2026 17:46
33
Litvintsev lands quad toe loop with Malinin in training after Olympic struggle - VIDEO

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev has shared footage from a joint training session with U.S. star Ilia Malinin, successfully performing a synchronized quadruple toe loop - a jump he failed to execute at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

According to Idman.Biz, Litvintsev posted the clip on social media, showing both skaters landing the element cleanly. The quad toe loop had been one of the key mistakes in his Olympic short program, where he finished last in the standings, while pre-event favorite Malinin placed eighth.

The training session took place in Milan, where Litvintsev is preparing for the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in the Czech Republic from March 23 to 29. U.S. journalist Philip Hersh reports that Malinin will also compete at the event and has additionally been invited to skate in the traditional exhibition gala following the competition.

The session highlights Litvintsev’s attempt to reset after the Olympics and build momentum heading into the world championships, while Malinin continues his preparation as one of the sport’s biggest technical innovators.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Finnish freestyle skier Launen injured in Winter Olympics qualifying crash
16 February 14:53
Olympics-2026

Finnish freestyle skier Launen injured in Winter Olympics qualifying crash

Athlete conscious and moving limbs after heavy landing
Breezy Johnson accepts proposal moments after Olympic crash - PHOTO/VIDEO
13 February 17:54
Olympics-2026

Breezy Johnson accepts proposal moments after Olympic crash - PHOTO/VIDEO

American skier says yes at finish area following super G fall
Passler cleared to return before Milano Cortina 2026
13 February 14:25
Olympics-2026

Passler cleared to return before Milano Cortina 2026

Italian biathlete wins appeal after positive test ruled unintentional
Wanted man arrested after travelling to Milan for Olympic hockey match
13 February 09:58
Olympics-2026

Wanted man arrested after travelling to Milan for Olympic hockey match

Slovak fan caught 16 years after warrant while attending Milano Cortina 2026
Fresh pasta stations delight journalists at Milano-Cortina Olympic media centre - VIDEO
12 February 17:57
Olympics-2026

Fresh pasta stations delight journalists at Milano-Cortina Olympic media centre - VIDEO

Organisers showcase Italian cuisine with live cooking areas for international press
IOC president Coventry moved to tears after meeting banned Ukrainian athlete
12 February 17:17
Olympics-2026

IOC president Coventry moved to tears after meeting banned Ukrainian athlete

Official confirms emotional talks with skeleton racer disqualified over Rule 50 breach

Most read

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time
14 February 12:43
Other

91-year-old French marathon runner becomes father for seventh time

Veteran athlete still training daily and credits strict lifestyle for longevity
Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns
14 February 15:35
World football

Messi unsure over 2026 World Cup participation amid fitness concerns

Inter Miami forward prioritises condition as Argentina plan title defence
Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car
16 February 09:31
Formula 1

Red Bull admit weight issue with 2026 Formula 1 car

Team confident upgrades will solve problem under new FIA regulations
Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win
14 February 09:36
Winter sports

Mikhail Shaidorov takes a bite out of Olympic gold after stunning men’s skating win

Kazakhstan’s new champion jokes about his medal as Malinin’s title bid unravels in Milan