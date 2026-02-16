Litvintsev lands quad toe loop with Malinin in training after Olympic struggle - VIDEO - VIDEO

Azerbaijani figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev has shared footage from a joint training session with U.S. star Ilia Malinin, successfully performing a synchronized quadruple toe loop - a jump he failed to execute at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

According to Idman.Biz, Litvintsev posted the clip on social media, showing both skaters landing the element cleanly. The quad toe loop had been one of the key mistakes in his Olympic short program, where he finished last in the standings, while pre-event favorite Malinin placed eighth.

The training session took place in Milan, where Litvintsev is preparing for the 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in the Czech Republic from March 23 to 29. U.S. journalist Philip Hersh reports that Malinin will also compete at the event and has additionally been invited to skate in the traditional exhibition gala following the competition.

The session highlights Litvintsev’s attempt to reset after the Olympics and build momentum heading into the world championships, while Malinin continues his preparation as one of the sport’s biggest technical innovators.