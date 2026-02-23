Match in Mexico’s women’s league halted after sounds resembling gunshots

A Liga MX Femenil fixture between Necaxa and Queretaro was temporarily halted after sounds resembling explosions or gunfire were heard outside the stadium in Aguascalientes, Idman.Biz reports.

The referee stopped the match early in the second half as players from both sides immediately ran off the pitch amid uncertainty over a potential security threat. According to local reports, the game was later resumed once officials were satisfied there was no immediate danger.

The stands were largely empty, which helped prevent panic from spreading among supporters. Authorities in Aguascalientes later clarified that no gunshots had been fired inside or around the stadium.

In an official statement, city officials said the noises had been caused by modified exhaust systems on vintage cars taking part in an exhibition outside the ground. The loud backfires were mistaken by some spectators for gunshots, prompting the brief suspension.

The incident comes at a tense time in Mexico, where unrest has flared in several states following the killing of a senior figure linked to the Jalisco New Generation cartel. Clashes between armed cartel members and security forces have heightened sensitivities around public safety, adding to the alarm when the sounds were heard near the stadium.