Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ

On Sunday, February 22, the Azerbaijan Basketball Cup final will take place, featuring the 2023 Cup holders Ganja and three-time Azerbaijan Basketball League (ABL) champions Sabah. For the Baku-based club, this will be their first-ever appearance in a Cup final.

Both teams arrive with different backgrounds and motivations. For Sabah, the objective is clear: to add another trophy to an already impressive collection. For Ganja, the Cup represents a crucial opportunity to avoid ending the season empty-handed, as the chances for a regional club to win the ABL title remain significantly lower.

There is no denying that Sabah boast the strongest group of foreign players in the ABL and have recent experience in European competitions. However, the fact that the club had never reached a Cup final prior to this season underlines the unique nature of the tournament.

The Cup places far greater emphasis on domestic players. Two Azerbaijani players must be on the court at all times, unlike the ABL format, where teams field one local player alongside four foreign imports.

The Road to the Final

Both teams entered the competition at the quarterfinal stage.

Ganja eliminated one of the tournament favorites and the 2024 Cup winners Neftchi with a dramatic 95–92 victory. The win was built on resilience: trailing by 15 points at halftime (11–26), Ganja showed character in the second half to secure a place in the semifinals. Jacob Wiley led all scorers with 20 points, while forward Jabrayil Akperov was the standout among local players with 13 points.

In the semifinals, Ganja faced Sheki, who had caused an upset in the quarterfinals by defeating EuroCup-experienced Absheron Lions. Matchups between Ganja and Sheki in the ABL are often intense regional derbies, but the Cup encounter proved one-sided. Ganja cruised to a convincing 97–71 win, with Akperov once again leading the way (19 points). Ulaş Turgut also made a strong contribution, scoring 15 points.

Sabah’s route to the final was more straightforward. In both the quarterfinals and semifinals, the Baku club faced teams from Group B, while they themselves dominate Group A of the ABL. In the quarterfinals, Sabah dismantled Guba 113–76. Hassani Gravett topped the scoring with 23 points, while Shirzad Shirzadov led the locals with 13.

In the semifinal against Ordu, Sabah secured an 83–66 victory. Forward Jerry Boutsiele was named MVP of the game, while Kamran Mammadov stood out among Azerbaijani players with 10 points.

What to Expect from the Final

Both teams possess strong domestic cores. Ganja rely on Jabrayil Akperov, Ulaş Turgut and Nazar Guliyev, while Sabah’s local contingent includes Shirzad Shirzadov, Kamran Mammadov, Ramiz Guliyev and Endar Poladkhanly, who recently returned from a serious injury.

Experience, however, may favor Ganja. In 2023, the club won the Cup final in overtime against NTD. Akperov was part of that Ganja squad, while Shirzadov featured for NTD at the time and now represents Sabah. Once again, two Azerbaijan national team players will meet on opposite sides in a Cup final. Ganja also reached last season’s final, where they suffered defeat against the same opponent.

Another factor working in Ganja’s favor is tactical continuity. In the ABL, head coach Halil Atli frequently deploys two local players simultaneously, allowing for better chemistry in the “two locals, three imports” format. At Sabah, intense competition makes it harder for Azerbaijani players to secure consistent minutes and fully express themselves.

Still, writing off Sabah would be a mistake. They remain the country’s dominant basketball force, lead their ABL group comfortably, and are considered the league’s main title favorite. Notably, Ganja have yet to defeat the Baku side in the current ABL season.

This rivalry is also far from new. During the 2022/23 season, Ganja and Sabah faced each other in the ABL finals. In a closely contested series, Sabah emerged victorious, claiming their first title in the restructured Azerbaijan championship. As a result, the upcoming Cup final is likely to evoke a sense of nostalgia among fans—and offer Ganja a chance for a symbolic form of revenge.

Ultimately, the final will feature not just two strong teams, but two familiar storylines. More importantly, it will provide a stage for local players—those who are often overshadowed by imports in the ABL—to take center stage and potentially decide the fate of the trophy.

Mustafa Dashdemirov