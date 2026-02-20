Erica Carter: “We expect intense games at the Champions Cup” - İDMAN.BİZ INTERVIEW

The Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 basketball national team will open the season at the FIBA Champions Cup, where it will participate for the first time. The tournament will take place in Bangkok on March 13-15, and the team will face Spain, Canada and Thailand in the group stage. In an interview with Idman.Biz, national team player Erica Carter admitted she is excited about the upcoming start that will gather the strongest teams.

– The FIBA Champions Cup is being held only for the second time and Azerbaijan will soon make its debut. Do you feel nervous?

– Of course, there is some nervousness, but that is normal. We understand we are on the verge of a historic moment for our team. Participation in a tournament of this level shows recognition of our work and progress. Along with nerves there is also great excitement. We want to prove that Azerbaijan deserves to be among the strongest.

– The team is in the same group as defending champions Canada. How do you assess the balance of power in a quartet that also includes Spain and Thailand?

– The group is very competitive. Canada are the reigning champions, which speaks for itself. Spain are traditionally strong and have good squad depth. Thailand play very fast and aggressive basketball. In 3x3 you cannot underestimate anyone: the format is short and details and concentration decide a lot. I think very intense matches await us.

– How realistic is it at least to reach the semi-finals?

– We set maximum goals. The semi-finals are a realistic task, but we need consistent and disciplined play in every game. One shot or one possession can decide the result. If we play our basketball, stay aggressive in defence and confident in offence, we have every chance.

– Last year was rich in events - silver at the European Championship and the World Series final, plus victory at the Islamic Solidarity Games. What are the expectations for this season?

– The year was special and set a high standard. But we do not live in the past. Every competition is a new story. This season we want to become even stronger, improve team chemistry and take the next step forward. Our goal is to fight for victory in every tournament we enter.

– Girona, the club you represent, leads the Spanish league and plays in the EuroLeague play-offs. Are you satisfied with how your club career is developing?

– Yes, I am satisfied. Playing at a high level in Spain is great experience. Girona is an ambitious club with strong organisation and a great atmosphere. Every EuroLeague game is a new challenge that helps me grow as a player. I feel I am developing and becoming a more versatile basketball player.

– Overall, what are your plans for this year?

– To keep working and progressing. The national team and the club are both important directions for me. I want to stay healthy, help the team and fight for titles. Everything else will come through discipline and daily work.