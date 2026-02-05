Russian basketball player explains why he left Russia for the United States

Former Lokomotiv Kuban centre Kirill Elatontsev has spoken openly about his departure from Russia and move to the United States, addressing the controversy that followed his exit from the club and his subsequent signing with an NCAA team, İdman.Biz reports.

In an interview with Sport-Express, Elatontsev said that the idea of leaving Lokomotiv Kuban did not arise suddenly and was driven by long-term sporting ambitions. “I think any professional athlete always wants more. Sporting ambition is an integral part of sport. From the very beginning, when I joined Loko, I did not see myself spending my entire career at this club,” he explained.

The situation escalated after the end of last season, when Elatontsev began discussions with club president Andrey Vedishchev about his future. According to the player, he wanted to agree on a buyout clause that would allow him to change teams, but negotiations quickly stalled. “I tried to find common ground regarding my future, but the club refused to engage in constructive dialogue,” he said.

Elatontsev also addressed reports that Lokomotiv Kuban viewed him as a major asset and demanded a very high transfer fee. He claimed the club initially set the buyout at one million dollars, a figure he considered unrealistic. “For a player who is not a superstar, especially in Russia, this was completely overpriced. We tried to propose more realistic terms, but it led nowhere,” he noted. He added that later the requested amount increased even further, making an agreement impossible.

The former centre said tensions grew as he was asked to play through an untreated injury and faced accusations of exaggerating his condition. “I no longer wanted to tolerate that situation. I realised it was time to stop,” Elatontsev said, explaining why he ultimately filed for contract termination.

Interest from NCAA programs, according to Elatontsev, had existed for some time, but he initially lacked guidance on how to pursue that path. After leaving Russia, concrete offers emerged, and he decided to continue his career in US college basketball. “From a sporting point of view, I believe I took a big step forward and moved closer to my dream,” he said.

Shortly after his departure, Lokomotiv Kuban accused Elatontsev of leaving the team without permission and appealed to the Russian Basketball Federation, FIBA and the NCAA. Despite the dispute, the Russian player went on to sign with the University of Oklahoma’s team, the Oklahoma Sooners, beginning a new chapter in his career.