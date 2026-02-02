2 February 2026
EN

NBA announces players selected for 2026 All-Star Game

Basketball
News
2 February 2026 16:32
14
The NBA has officially revealed the list of players selected for the upcoming All-Star Game, which will take place on the night of February 15 to 16.

According to Idman.Biz, the Eastern Conference selections include Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks), Karl-Anthony Towns (New York Knicks), Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers), Norman Powell (Miami Heat), Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors) and Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons).

The Western Conference will be represented by Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets), Chet Holmgren (Oklahoma City Thunder), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers) and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

For James, the NBA’s all-time leader in All-Star appearances, this will mark a record 21st participation in the showcase event. Durant, a four-time Olympic champion, is set to make his 16th All-Star appearance at the age of 37, underlining his longevity at the elite level.

This year’s All-Star Game will also introduce a notable change in format. For the first time in many years, the traditional East vs West matchup has been scrapped. Instead, the 24 selected players will be divided into three teams: two representing the United States and one international side. The teams will compete in a mini-tournament, with final rosters to be announced at a later date.

The revised format is seen as part of the NBA’s ongoing effort to refresh the All-Star spectacle and increase competitiveness on the court.

Idman.Biz
