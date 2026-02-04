4 February 2026
LeBron James to stay with Lakers for rest of NBA season

Basketball
News
4 February 2026 09:58
LeBron James to stay with Lakers for rest of NBA season

LeBron James will not be traded during the current NBA season and is set to finish the campaign with the Los Angeles Lakers, Idman.Biz reports, citing an article by ESPN journalist Dave McMenamin.

Despite recent league-wide movement and speculation following high-profile trades elsewhere in the NBA, James is expected to remain in Los Angeles through the end of the season. The situation is shaped not only by the Lakers’ internal position but also by the terms of James’ contract, which includes a no-trade clause.

That provision gives the 39-year-old forward full control over any potential deal, meaning no move can be completed without his explicit approval. Even if the Lakers were to explore trade options, the final decision would rest with James himself.

James’ agent Rich Paul made the player’s stance clear back in December, stating that the four-time NBA champion had no intention of requesting a trade and was focused on seeing out the season with the Lakers. For the franchise, this provides short-term clarity as they navigate the remainder of the campaign with one of the league’s most influential figures still central to their plans.

