5 February 2026
EN

Azerbaijani club parts ways with American basketball player

Basketball
News
5 February 2026 14:59
22
Azerbaijani club parts ways with American basketball player

Azerbaijani basketball club NTD have announced changes to their roster, confirming the departure of American guard Kamel King.

According to İdman.Biz, the contract with the 23-year-old player has been terminated by mutual agreement between the two parties. The decision was made as part of the club’s ongoing squad adjustments during the current season.

King joined NTD at the start of the campaign and was expected to add depth and energy to the team’s backcourt. However, the club opted for an early separation, allowing both sides to pursue new opportunities going forward.

NTD are expected to continue reshaping their roster as the season progresses, with further moves possible as they look to strengthen their position in domestic competition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Dmitry Baranov: “I am moving towards my dream of playing against top clubs and the world’s leading players”
17:20
Basketball

Dmitry Baranov: “I am moving towards my dream of playing against top clubs and the world’s leading players”

Azerbaijan national team middle blocker reflects on his season in Chile and looks ahead to the South American Cup
Russian basketball player explains why he left Russia for the United States
15:34
Basketball

Russian basketball player explains why he left Russia for the United States

Former Lokomotiv Kuban centre details contract dispute and decision to join NCAA
LeBron James to stay with Lakers for rest of NBA season
4 February 09:58
Basketball

LeBron James to stay with Lakers for rest of NBA season

No-trade clause and player stance rule out any mid-season move
NBA announces players selected for 2026 All-Star Game
2 February 16:32
Basketball

NBA announces players selected for 2026 All-Star Game

Mitchell, Edwards, James and Durant headline roster as new format is confirmed
LeBron James greets Alex Ovechkin as Lakers rout Wizards in Washington
31 January 10:21
Basketball

LeBron James greets Alex Ovechkin as Lakers rout Wizards in Washington

Basketball and hockey icons cross paths courtside during a dominant Los Angeles win
Irada Guliyeva: "Orphanage graduates will help the development of Azerbaijani football" – COMMENTARY by İDMAN.BİZ
17 January 17:30
Basketball

Irada Guliyeva: "Orphanage graduates will help the development of Azerbaijani football" – COMMENTARY by İDMAN.BİZ

Irada Guliyeva brought two orphanage graduates to "Araz-Nakhchivan"

Most read

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
12:00
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day
16:11
World football

Football icons Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Gheorghe Hagi celebrate birthdays on the same day

Three generations of world football excellence marked as legends reach new milestones
Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad
10:15
World football

Midfielder Paul Pogba left out of Monaco’s UEFA Champions League squad

Fitness concerns keep former World Cup winner out as club takes cautious approach
Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao
3 February 15:59
World football

Athletic Club fans renew protests against Williams brothers in Bilbao

Offensive graffiti targets Nico and Inaki amid lingering transfer tensions