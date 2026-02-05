Azerbaijani club parts ways with American basketball player

Azerbaijani basketball club NTD have announced changes to their roster, confirming the departure of American guard Kamel King.

According to İdman.Biz, the contract with the 23-year-old player has been terminated by mutual agreement between the two parties. The decision was made as part of the club’s ongoing squad adjustments during the current season.

King joined NTD at the start of the campaign and was expected to add depth and energy to the team’s backcourt. However, the club opted for an early separation, allowing both sides to pursue new opportunities going forward.

NTD are expected to continue reshaping their roster as the season progresses, with further moves possible as they look to strengthen their position in domestic competition.