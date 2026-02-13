LeBron James sets oldest triple double record in NBA history

LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple double as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 124-104 in regular season action, Idman.Biz reports.

The veteran forward delivered a dominant all around performance, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, once again underlining his remarkable longevity in his 21st NBA season.

At 41 years old, James surpassed the previous record held by Hall of Famer Karl Malone, who achieved a triple double at age 40. Both milestones were recorded while representing the Lakers, adding another historic chapter to the franchise’s legacy.

The performance comes as Los Angeles continues to push for playoff positioning in a tightly contested Western Conference race, with James remaining a central figure despite the heavy schedule and physical demands of the season.

James, already the NBA’s all time leading scorer, has repeatedly defied age expectations, maintaining elite production deep into his career and reinforcing his reputation as one of the league’s most durable superstars.