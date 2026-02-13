14 February 2026
EN

LeBron James sets oldest triple double record in NBA history

Basketball
News
13 February 2026 16:51
22
LeBron James sets oldest triple double record in NBA history

LeBron James became the oldest player in NBA history to record a triple double as the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Dallas Mavericks 124-104 in regular season action, Idman.Biz reports.

The veteran forward delivered a dominant all around performance, finishing with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, once again underlining his remarkable longevity in his 21st NBA season.

At 41 years old, James surpassed the previous record held by Hall of Famer Karl Malone, who achieved a triple double at age 40. Both milestones were recorded while representing the Lakers, adding another historic chapter to the franchise’s legacy.

The performance comes as Los Angeles continues to push for playoff positioning in a tightly contested Western Conference race, with James remaining a central figure despite the heavy schedule and physical demands of the season.

James, already the NBA’s all time leading scorer, has repeatedly defied age expectations, maintaining elite production deep into his career and reinforcing his reputation as one of the league’s most durable superstars.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Huseyn Gaflanov: “We haven’t used a stepladder at home for years — they use my height”
13 February 17:16
Basketball

Huseyn Gaflanov: “We haven’t used a stepladder at home for years — they use my height” - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s tallest teenage basketball player speaks about Europe, growth and playing for two clubs
Lightning cruise past Panthers as mass brawl erupts in NHL rivalry game - VIDEO
6 February 14:00
Basketball

Lightning cruise past Panthers as mass brawl erupts in NHL rivalry game - VIDEO

Third-period flashpoint sees Kucherov and Tkachuk penalised as officials hand out 137 penalty minutes

Dmitry Baranov: “I am moving towards my dream of playing against top clubs and the world’s leading players”
5 February 17:20
Basketball

Dmitry Baranov: “I am moving towards my dream of playing against top clubs and the world’s leading players”

Azerbaijan national team middle blocker reflects on his season in Chile and looks ahead to the South American Cup
Russian basketball player explains why he left Russia for the United States
5 February 15:34
Basketball

Russian basketball player explains why he left Russia for the United States

Former Lokomotiv Kuban centre details contract dispute and decision to join NCAA
Azerbaijani club parts ways with American basketball player
5 February 14:59
Basketball

Azerbaijani club parts ways with American basketball player

NTD confirm mutual termination of contract with Kamel King mid-season
LeBron James to stay with Lakers for rest of NBA season
4 February 09:58
Basketball

LeBron James to stay with Lakers for rest of NBA season

No-trade clause and player stance rule out any mid-season move

Most read

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel
11 February 13:36
Hockey

Canada ice hockey team leave Olympic Village for five-star hotel

Captain Logan Thompson insists move is about preparation, not disrespect, ahead of opening group match
Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026
12 February 12:20
Olympics-2026

Benoît Richaud emerges as one of the busiest figures at Milano-Cortina 2026 - VIDEO

French coach works with 16 skaters from 13 nations during Winter Olympics
Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics
11 February 12:58
Winter sports

Stray dog interrupts cross-country skiing race at Winter Olympics

Unusual incident during competition in Italy briefly steals spotlight from athletes
Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment
11 February 17:30
Olympics-2026

Federation chief: Litvintsev himself does not understand what happened at the 2026 Olympics – İDMAN.BİZ comment

General secretary says decision on skater’s future will follow World Championships