23 February 2026
EN

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 regular-season points

Basketball
News
23 February 2026 09:25
34
LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 regular-season points

LeBron James added yet another chapter to his remarkable career on Sunday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 43,000 regular-season points, Idman.Biz reports.

The milestone came during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-89 defeat to the Boston Celtics. James finished the game with 20 points, taking his career regular-season total to 43,008 - a figure that further distances him from every scorer who has come before him.

While the result at TD Garden underlined the Lakers’ current inconsistencies, the individual landmark once again highlighted James’ longevity and sustained excellence. Now in his 23rd NBA season, the 41-year-old continues to perform at a level few players in league history have managed deep into their careers.

When playoff scoring is included, James’ total rises to 51,297 points - another staggering reminder of his durability and impact across two decades. Having already broken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing regular-season scoring record in 2023, James is now setting statistical territory that may remain untouched for generations.

For the Lakers, attention will quickly shift back to tightening up defensively after a difficult night against a Celtics side that controlled the game from the second quarter onwards. But regardless of the scoreboard, the evening will be remembered for another historic benchmark in one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ
21 February 17:50
Basketball

Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ

A final where local players could decide the outcome
Erica Carter: “We expect intense games at the Champions Cup” - İDMAN.BİZ INTERVIEW
20 February 13:47
Basketball

Erica Carter: “We expect intense games at the Champions Cup” - İDMAN.BİZ INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan women’s 3x3 team preparing for historic debut in Bangkok
Huseyn Gaflanov: “We haven’t used a stepladder at home for years — they use my height”
13 February 17:16
Basketball

Huseyn Gaflanov: “We haven’t used a stepladder at home for years — they use my height” - PHOTO

Azerbaijan’s tallest teenage basketball player speaks about Europe, growth and playing for two clubs
LeBron James sets oldest triple double record in NBA history
13 February 16:51
Basketball

LeBron James sets oldest triple double record in NBA history

Lakers star shines in win over Mavericks at age 41
Lightning cruise past Panthers as mass brawl erupts in NHL rivalry game - VIDEO
6 February 14:00
Basketball

Lightning cruise past Panthers as mass brawl erupts in NHL rivalry game - VIDEO

Third-period flashpoint sees Kucherov and Tkachuk penalised as officials hand out 137 penalty minutes

Dmitry Baranov: “I am moving towards my dream of playing against top clubs and the world’s leading players”
5 February 17:20
Basketball

Dmitry Baranov: “I am moving towards my dream of playing against top clubs and the world’s leading players”

Azerbaijan national team middle blocker reflects on his season in Chile and looks ahead to the South American Cup

Most read

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off
21 February 12:00
World football

De Bruyne set to begin Napoli recovery after long injury lay-off

Belgian playmaker to return to Italy months after October surgery
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup
21 February 09:40
World football

Zidane set to take over France after 2026 World Cup

FFF reaches verbal agreement while Deschamps prepares Les Bleus for final tournament