LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to reach 43,000 regular-season points

LeBron James added yet another chapter to his remarkable career on Sunday night, becoming the first player in NBA history to surpass 43,000 regular-season points, Idman.Biz reports.

The milestone came during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-89 defeat to the Boston Celtics. James finished the game with 20 points, taking his career regular-season total to 43,008 - a figure that further distances him from every scorer who has come before him.

While the result at TD Garden underlined the Lakers’ current inconsistencies, the individual landmark once again highlighted James’ longevity and sustained excellence. Now in his 23rd NBA season, the 41-year-old continues to perform at a level few players in league history have managed deep into their careers.

When playoff scoring is included, James’ total rises to 51,297 points - another staggering reminder of his durability and impact across two decades. Having already broken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing regular-season scoring record in 2023, James is now setting statistical territory that may remain untouched for generations.

For the Lakers, attention will quickly shift back to tightening up defensively after a difficult night against a Celtics side that controlled the game from the second quarter onwards. But regardless of the scoreboard, the evening will be remembered for another historic benchmark in one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen.