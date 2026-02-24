24 February 2026
Barcelona could walk away from Rashford deal as Flick eyes Savio swoop

21
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick is prepared to reconsider the club’s plans for Marcus Rashford as the summer transfer window approaches, İdman.Biz reports.

According to reports in Spain, the German tactician could abandon the idea of signing the England international on a permanent basis from Manchester United if Barcelona manage to secure another attacking option from the Premier League. The player in question is Manchester City’s 21-year-old winger Savio, who is said to be admired by Flick for his pace, directness and tactical flexibility.

Sources suggest Flick believes the Brazilian would be a more natural fit for his high-intensity system, offering greater balance in wide areas and sharper transitions in possession. Savio’s market value is currently estimated at around €45 million, a figure that may prove decisive as Barcelona continue to navigate financial constraints despite their strong domestic campaign.

Rashford joined the Catalan side on loan and his long-term future remains uncertain. While he has shown flashes of quality, no final decision has been taken regarding a permanent transfer at the end of the season. Barcelona currently sit top of the La Liga table and remain firmly in the hunt for silverware, but behind the scenes planning for next season is already well under way.

