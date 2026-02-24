24 February 2026
EN

Ronaldo sends message of support to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic injury scare

World football
News
24 February 2026 12:08
13
Ronaldo sends message of support to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic injury scare

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered words of encouragement to Lindsey Vonn after the American skiing legend revealed she had been discharged from hospital following a serious crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics, İdman.Biz reports.

The 41-year-old, who suffered a heavy fall during the downhill event on 8 February, had been competing despite ongoing issues with her anterior cruciate ligament. Vonn later confirmed she was recovering after treatment, prompting an outpouring of support from across the sporting world.

Among those to respond was Ronaldo, who wrote beneath her social media post: “Champions are defined not only by moments of victory, but by the moments when they refuse to give up. Lindsey, your strength is greater than the mountains you’ve conquered. Keep fighting. Legends always rise again.”

Vonn, the Vancouver 2010 Olympic champion and one of the most decorated alpine skiers in history, returned to competition in December 2024 after nearly six years away from the sport. Her comeback had already been viewed as remarkable given her injury record, and her participation at Milano-Cortina 2026 came with known fitness concerns.

Ronaldo, still competing at the highest level in his forties, has often spoken about longevity and resilience in elite sport, making his public message particularly resonant. For Vonn, whose career has been repeatedly defined by comebacks, the latest chapter may yet underline her reputation as one of winter sport’s most enduring figures.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Mourinho to miss Benfica press conference before decisive Real Madrid clash
11:34
World football

Mourinho to miss Benfica press conference before decisive Real Madrid clash

Assistant Joao Tralhao to step in as Champions League tie gathers controversy
Benfica winger Prestiani weighing legal action after racism storm in Madrid tie
10:59
World football

Benfica winger Prestiani weighing legal action after racism storm in Madrid tie

UEFA suspends Argentine as tensions rise ahead of Champions League second leg
Griezmann Set for MLS Move as Potential Rival to Nariman Akhundzade
10:17
World football

Griezmann Set for MLS Move as Potential Rival to Nariman Akhundzade

Orlando City have advanced in negotiations with the Atletico Madrid forward.
Barcelona could walk away from Rashford deal as Flick eyes Savio swoop
09:42
World football

Barcelona could walk away from Rashford deal as Flick eyes Savio swoop

German coach weighing up Premier League alternative amid La Liga title push
Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma
23 February 17:59
World football

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

England midfielder facing lengthy lay-off after serious facial injury in Serie A
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations

Most read

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo
21 February 16:20
World football

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Portugal legend says football should celebrate greatness rather than comparisons
Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ
21 February 17:50
Basketball

Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ

A final where local players could decide the outcome