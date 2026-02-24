Ronaldo sends message of support to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic injury scare

Cristiano Ronaldo has offered words of encouragement to Lindsey Vonn after the American skiing legend revealed she had been discharged from hospital following a serious crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics, İdman.Biz reports.

The 41-year-old, who suffered a heavy fall during the downhill event on 8 February, had been competing despite ongoing issues with her anterior cruciate ligament. Vonn later confirmed she was recovering after treatment, prompting an outpouring of support from across the sporting world.

Among those to respond was Ronaldo, who wrote beneath her social media post: “Champions are defined not only by moments of victory, but by the moments when they refuse to give up. Lindsey, your strength is greater than the mountains you’ve conquered. Keep fighting. Legends always rise again.”

Vonn, the Vancouver 2010 Olympic champion and one of the most decorated alpine skiers in history, returned to competition in December 2024 after nearly six years away from the sport. Her comeback had already been viewed as remarkable given her injury record, and her participation at Milano-Cortina 2026 came with known fitness concerns.

Ronaldo, still competing at the highest level in his forties, has often spoken about longevity and resilience in elite sport, making his public message particularly resonant. For Vonn, whose career has been repeatedly defined by comebacks, the latest chapter may yet underline her reputation as one of winter sport’s most enduring figures.