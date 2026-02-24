Benfica winger Prestiani weighing legal action after racism storm in Madrid tie

Benfica winger Gianluca Prestiani is reportedly considering legal action against Real Madrid stars Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe following the racism allegations that overshadowed their Champions League play-off clash, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito TV, the 20-year-old Argentine could take the matter to court after being accused of racially abusing Vinicius during the first leg in Lisbon. Real Madrid won the game 1-0, but the result was quickly eclipsed by controversy.

The flashpoint came after Vinicius found the net and approached referee Francois Letexier, alleging that Prestiani had called him a “monkey” while covering his mouth with his shirt. Under UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, the match was temporarily halted and resumed around 10 minutes later. European football’s governing body subsequently opened disciplinary proceedings.

Mbappe added fuel to the situation post-match, claiming he had personally heard the Benfica player direct racist abuse at his team-mate on several occasions. UEFA confirmed on 23 February that Prestiani had been provisionally suspended pending further investigation, ruling him out of the return leg in Madrid on 25 February.

The second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu now carries added tension, with both clubs aware that the spotlight will extend far beyond football. Kick-off is scheduled for 23:59 Baku time, as UEFA continues its inquiry into an incident that has once again placed racism in European football under intense scrutiny.