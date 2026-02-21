Baku hosts AGF Trophy World Cup stage in trampoline gymnastics - PHOTO

The AGF Trophy stage of the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup has begun in Baku, bringing international competition back to one of the sport’s regular calendar venues, İdman.Biz reports.

The tournament is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena, where alongside Azerbaijan’s national team athletes, competitors from Kazakhstan, Poland, Turkey and the United States are taking part, as well as gymnasts performing under neutral status.

Participants are competing in both individual and synchronised programmes, disciplines that traditionally draw strong local support due to Azerbaijan’s consistent presence on the global gymnastics stage.

The competition will run until 22 February and serves as an important preparation event ahead of the upcoming international season, giving athletes ranking points and competitive practice early in the year.