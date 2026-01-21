Calendar of international gymnastics competitions to be held in Azerbaijan confirmed

The calendar of international gymnastics competitions to be held in Azerbaijan has been confirmed.

According to Idman.Biz, the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will host four World Cup events as well as one European Cup. The competitions will take place throughout the season across several gymnastics disciplines.

The season will open with the Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling World Cup, scheduled for February 21–22. Athletes from ten countries have already registered for the event, with the largest delegation coming from the United States, which will bring 16 gymnasts to Baku.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup will be held in the Azerbaijani capital from March 5–8, followed by the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 17–19. Acrobatic gymnastics will also be featured in Baku, with athletes competing in a World Cup stage from June 5–7.

In addition, Azerbaijan will once again host competitions under the auspices of European Gymnastics. The Rhythmic Gymnastics European Cup will be staged in Baku for the third consecutive year, with this year’s event scheduled for April 30 to May 3.

Meanwhile, the fight for the first Olympic qualification places of the year in gymnastics will take place outside Azerbaijan. The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Rotterdam, held under the slogan “Building Bridges”, will determine new world champions in team events for the first time since 2023. The top three men’s and women’s teams will automatically secure qualification for the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in Germany from August 12–16, marking the first edition of the tournament since 2015. Hosts’ hopes rest on reigning Olympic champion and two-time world champion Daria Varfolomeev. Among the main contenders for gold are also Bulgaria’s Stiliana Nikolova, Italy’s Sofia Raffaelli and European champion Taisiia Onofriichuk of Ukraine. In group competitions, Japan will aim to defend its world title, with Bulgaria and Italy also among the favorites.

In trampoline gymnastics, China will host the World Championships for the first time, with the tournament set to take place in Nanjing from November 4–8.

Overall, five World Championships and more than 30 World Cup events across various gymnastics disciplines will be held worldwide this year.