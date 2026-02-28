Two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev in contention for European Gymnast of the Year - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s tumbling gymnast Tofiq Aliyev has been nominated for the title of European Gymnast of the Year 2025, with the two-time world champion currently leading the public vote.

According to Idman.Biz, Aliyev is among the contenders in the men’s category organised by European Gymnastics. The shortlist also features trampoline gymnast Gabriel Albuquerque of Portugal, artistic gymnasts Hamlet Manukyan of Armenia, Noe Seifert of Switzerland and Luke Whitehouse of Great Britain.

At present, Aliyev holds a commanding 59 per cent of the vote. The online poll remains open until 3 March at 00:00 Central European Time, with fans able to cast their ballots via the official European Gymnastics platform.

Aliyev’s nomination follows another high-profile year on the international stage. Although he claimed silver at the World Games, it was his groundbreaking triple somersault that drew global attention. The element, regarded as a first of its kind in competition, went viral on social media and further enhanced his reputation as one of the most innovative athletes in the discipline.

Should he maintain his lead, Aliyev would add a prestigious continental accolade to an already decorated career, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s growing status in elite gymnastics.