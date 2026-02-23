Adil Huseynzade says he values both world champions equally after Baku World Cup success - VIDEO

Azerbaijan’s tumbling head coach Adil Huseynzade has insisted he does not favour one champion over the other after his athletes delivered another statement performance at the Trampoline and Tumbling World Cup in Baku.

Three-time world champion Mikhail Malkin claimed gold on home soil, while two-time world champion Tofiq Aliyev secured silver, underlining Azerbaijan’s continued strength in the discipline. Both athletes are long-time pupils of Huseynzade, who has overseen the national team’s rise into a consistent medal contender on the international stage.

Asked by Idman.Biz whether he holds one of his star performers closer than the other, the coach was unequivocal in his response.

“They are both extremely valuable to me and I love them absolutely equally,” Huseynzade said. “If they had swapped places - if Tofiq had taken gold and Mikhail silver - I would have been just as happy. The most important thing is that they raise the flag of Azerbaijan and compete for the honour of our country on the world stage. Both Mikhail and Tofiq are strong-willed athletes who give everything in training and are true patriots”.

Hosting a World Cup event in Baku added further significance to the podium finishes, with home support providing an extra layer of motivation. Azerbaijan has invested heavily in gymnastics infrastructure over the past decade, and results such as these reinforce its reputation as one of the leading nations in tumbling.

For Huseynzade, however, the medals are only part of the story. His emphasis remains on commitment, discipline and national pride - qualities he believes define both of his decorated athletes.