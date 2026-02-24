Mourinho to miss Benfica press conference before decisive Real Madrid clash

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho will not attend the pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League play-off second leg against Real Madrid, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, İdman.Biz reports.

Instead, assistant manager Joao Tralhao is set to face the media as the Lisbon club prepare for a crucial night in Madrid. Mourinho was sent off during the first leg, which Real Madrid won 1-0, and his absence continues to shape the narrative around the tie.

The build-up has already been overshadowed by controversy. UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestiani following allegations of racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior during the opening match in Lisbon. European football’s governing body has launched an investigation, adding further tension to an already high-stakes encounter.

With Benfica needing to overturn a narrow deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mourinho’s experience on big European nights would normally dominate the headlines. Instead, the focus is split between disciplinary issues and the tactical battle awaiting on 25 February, when kick-off is scheduled for 23:00 Moscow time.

Real Madrid head into the return leg as favourites, but Benfica remain hopeful of producing a response on one of football’s grandest stages.