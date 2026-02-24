24 February 2026
EN

Mourinho to miss Benfica press conference before decisive Real Madrid clash

World football
News
24 February 2026 11:34
14
Mourinho to miss Benfica press conference before decisive Real Madrid clash

Benfica head coach Jose Mourinho will not attend the pre-match press conference ahead of his side’s Champions League play-off second leg against Real Madrid, according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, İdman.Biz reports.

Instead, assistant manager Joao Tralhao is set to face the media as the Lisbon club prepare for a crucial night in Madrid. Mourinho was sent off during the first leg, which Real Madrid won 1-0, and his absence continues to shape the narrative around the tie.

The build-up has already been overshadowed by controversy. UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestiani following allegations of racist abuse directed at Vinicius Junior during the opening match in Lisbon. European football’s governing body has launched an investigation, adding further tension to an already high-stakes encounter.

With Benfica needing to overturn a narrow deficit at the Santiago Bernabeu, Mourinho’s experience on big European nights would normally dominate the headlines. Instead, the focus is split between disciplinary issues and the tactical battle awaiting on 25 February, when kick-off is scheduled for 23:00 Moscow time.

Real Madrid head into the return leg as favourites, but Benfica remain hopeful of producing a response on one of football’s grandest stages.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Ronaldo sends message of support to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic injury scare
12:08
World football

Ronaldo sends message of support to Lindsey Vonn after Olympic injury scare

Portuguese star praises American skier’s resilience following hospital discharge
Benfica winger Prestiani weighing legal action after racism storm in Madrid tie
10:59
World football

Benfica winger Prestiani weighing legal action after racism storm in Madrid tie

UEFA suspends Argentine as tensions rise ahead of Champions League second leg
Griezmann Set for MLS Move as Potential Rival to Nariman Akhundzade
10:17
World football

Griezmann Set for MLS Move as Potential Rival to Nariman Akhundzade

Orlando City have advanced in negotiations with the Atletico Madrid forward.
Barcelona could walk away from Rashford deal as Flick eyes Savio swoop
09:42
World football

Barcelona could walk away from Rashford deal as Flick eyes Savio swoop

German coach weighing up Premier League alternative amid La Liga title push
Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma
23 February 17:59
World football

Loftus-Cheek suffers fractured jaw in Milan’s clash with Parma

England midfielder facing lengthy lay-off after serious facial injury in Serie A
Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior
23 February 17:33
World football

Jessica Tuga sparks controversy with social media post about Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid winger drawn into fresh debate amid ongoing racism investigations

Most read

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale
21 February 13:25
Winter sports

Olympic champion Leerdam’s race suit put up for sale

Signed speed skating outfit becomes most expensive item on Dutch athletes’ resale platform
Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO
21 February 14:50
Olympics-2026

Polish skater injured in dramatic Olympic short track crash - VIDEO

1500m quarter-final abandoned after collision leaves athlete requiring medical evacuation
Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo
21 February 16:20
World football

Luis Figo refuses to choose between Messi and Ronaldo

Portugal legend says football should celebrate greatness rather than comparisons
Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ
21 February 17:50
Basketball

Ganja vs Sabah: A Cup Final with a Taste of Revenge - IDMAN.BIZ

A final where local players could decide the outcome