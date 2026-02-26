Osimhen hails Galatasaray resilience after dramatic extra-time triumph over Juventus

Victor Osimhen admitted he expected a hostile night in Turin after Galatasaray edged past Juventus in a dramatic Champions League play-off tie that went to extra time, İdman.Biz reports.

The Turkish side were beaten 3-0 in normal time on the night, allowing Juventus to wipe out the first-leg deficit and force an additional 30 minutes. However, Galatasaray regrouped in extra time, striking twice to seal a 3-2 aggregate victory and book their place in the last 16.

“I knew it would be like this tonight – I know this team and the atmosphere in this stadium,” Osimhen said, as quoted by UEFA. “I knew it would be difficult and that the fans would make our lives a nightmare.”

The Nigeria international also paid tribute to the travelling support. “Thanks to the Galatasaray fans as well. I could hear them and we didn’t want them going home disappointed. We had to do it. But honestly, we still have a lot to improve.”

The tie swung dramatically over the two legs, underlining Galatasaray’s growing pedigree in European competition. After conceding three times in Turin to let Juventus back into the contest, the Turkish champions showed composure and cutting edge when it mattered most, with Osimhen playing a decisive role in extra time to cap a memorable European night.