26 February 2026
EN

Arda Guler marks 100th Real Madrid appearance on his 21st birthday

26 February 2026 10:17
21
Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler brought up his 100th appearance for the club on a landmark night that coincided with his 21st birthday, İdman.Biz reports.

According to Opta, the milestone came as the Turkey international started in the Champions League clash against Benfica, underlining the growing trust placed in him on the European stage. Reaching a century of matches at such a young age highlights the rapid progress Guler has made since arriving in Madrid and breaking into one of the most competitive squads in Europe.

The attacking midfielder is now the third-youngest Real Madrid player since the 2009/10 season to hit 100 appearances. Only Vinicius Junior, who achieved the feat at 20 years and 232 days, and Eduardo Camavinga, who did so at 20 years and 275 days, reached the mark at a younger age.

For a club steeped in history and defined by elite standards, joining such company is no small achievement. Guler’s latest milestone further cements his place in the new generation shaping Real Madrid’s future, as the Spanish side continue to compete for major honours at home and in Europe.

Idman.Biz
