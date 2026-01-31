Lazio fans stage protest against club president Lotito during dramatic win over Genoa

Lazio supporters staged a coordinated protest against club president Claudio Lotito during their Serie A home fixture against Genoa, briefly leaving large sections of the Stadio Olimpico empty despite a thrilling finish on the pitch.

According to İdman.Biz, fans displayed a banner aimed at Lotito in the stands before collectively walking out, turning the match atmosphere unusually subdued for long periods. The demonstration reflects ongoing tensions between sections of the Lazio fanbase and the club’s hierarchy, an issue that has periodically resurfaced in recent seasons whenever sporting or financial decisions have come under scrutiny.

On the field, however, the contest delivered late drama. Lazio secured a 3–2 victory over Genoa in the 23rd round of the Serie A campaign in Rome. Pedro Rodríguez and Danilo Cataldi both converted penalties for the hosts, while Kenneth Taylor added another goal. Genoa responded through a spot-kick from Ruslan Malinovskyi and a strike by Vítor Oliveira, but Lazio snatched the winner deep into stoppage time in the 90+10th minute.

The result keeps Lazio firmly in the race for European qualification, yet the off-field protest underscored the fragile relationship between club leadership and supporters — a recurring theme in Italian football where fan culture and governance often collide.