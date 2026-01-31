Lewandowski’s wife hints current season could be his last at Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s wife has suggested that the ongoing campaign may prove to be the Polish striker’s final season at Barcelona, adding that the closing chapter of his playing career is gradually approaching.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Polish outlet Plejada, Anna Lewandowska spoke candidly about her husband’s future and the emotions surrounding the latter stages of a long and decorated career. While she stressed that retirement is not imminent, she acknowledged that the end is drawing nearer.

“I hope people will talk about him for many years and that future generations will not forget him, because he has achieved great things. I am incredibly proud of him. I know how important football still is to him and I know his career is not over yet, although its end is getting closer,” she said.

Lewandowska noted that such reflections are natural for an athlete of his stature, describing them as an inevitable part of the journey for elite professionals who have spent more than a decade at the top of European football. She also encouraged supporters to value the present moment, hinting that this season in Catalonia could be particularly significant.

“We will see how this season goes at Barcelona. It is probably my husband’s last season at the club and we should make the most of it. Let’s enjoy every moment, every match and every meeting with the fans, because one day it will all be gone,” she added.

Lewandowski, a former Ballon d’Or contender and one of Europe’s most prolific forwards over the past decade, joined Barcelona in 2022 after a trophy-laden spell in Germany. His potential departure would mark the end of a notable era for the Spanish giants, who have relied heavily on his experience and goals during their recent transitional period.