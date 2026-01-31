Inter consider midfield reshuffle as talks open with Liverpool over Curtis Jones loan

Inter could reshape their midfield during the winter transfer window as the Serie A champions explore a loan move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones.

According to İdman.Biz, citing transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Inter are in direct talks with Liverpool over a temporary deal for the 23-year-old, which would include an option to buy. Discussions are ongoing, with several scenarios currently on the table.

The potential move is closely tied to Davide Frattesi’s situation. Nottingham Forest are understood to be monitoring the Italian midfielder, and Inter are prepared to accelerate negotiations for Jones should Frattesi leave the club before the window closes. The Milan side see Jones as a player who could add depth, energy and Premier League-tested quality to Simone Inzaghi’s midfield rotation.

Jones has made 29 appearances for Liverpool in all competitions this season, registering one assist, while Frattesi has featured 19 times for Inter, providing three assists. With Liverpool managing squad balance under Arne Slot and Inter weighing options ahead of the title run-in and European commitments, the coming weeks could prove decisive.