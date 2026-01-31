Bayern youngster Dalpias in talks over potential loan move to Milan

Bayern Munich right-back Magnus Dalpias could continue his career at Milan, with negotiations underway between the two clubs over a possible loan transfer.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Italian media reports, the Rossoneri have already opened discussions with Bayern officials as well as representatives of the 18-year-old Austrian defender. A further round of talks is scheduled for today as both sides attempt to align their positions.

The proposed arrangement would initially see Dalpias join Milan on loan, with an option to make the move permanent. Bayern, however, are understood to be insisting on the inclusion of a priority buy-back clause — a structure increasingly common in European football when elite academies allow promising prospects to leave temporarily while retaining long-term control over their development.

Should the deal progress, Dalpias is expected to train with Milan’s senior squad while gaining regular match experience with the club’s second team. The strategy reflects Milan’s recent approach of integrating young talent gradually rather than fast-tracking them directly into Serie A competition.

For Bayern, the move would represent a calculated step in managing youth pathways, while Milan continue their broader recruitment policy focused on emerging European players with resale value and long-term potential.