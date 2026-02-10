10 February 2026
EN

Barcelona with Ronaldinho and Rivaldo lose to Real Madrid in legends match - VIDEO

World football
News
10 February 2026 10:59
40
Barcelona with Ronaldinho and Rivaldo lose to Real Madrid in legends match

Barcelona Legends, featuring iconic figures Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid Legends in a high-profile exhibition match held in Costa Rica last weekend, İdman.Biz reports.

The friendly brought together some of the most recognisable names of the early 2000s era, drawing strong local interest and a festive atmosphere. Goals from Antonio Nunez and Guti sealed the win for the Madrid side, who controlled large spells of the game despite the relaxed, celebratory nature of the occasion.

Real Madrid were represented by a line-up that included Iker Casillas, Pepe, Claude Makelele and Guti, offering a reminder of the depth and pedigree of their former squads. Barcelona, meanwhile, fielded a star-studded team led by Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, alongside Carles Puyol, Ludovic Giuly and Javier Saviola.

Matches between the two Spanish giants retain their appeal even in a legends format, with the rivalry still resonating strongly among supporters worldwide. The event in Costa Rica underlined the global reach of both clubs and the enduring popularity of their former players, many of whom remain household names long after retirement.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo involved in near-collision with fan on way to training
17:19
World football

Barcelona midfielder Dani Olmo involved in near-collision with fan on way to training

Video of brief incident spreads online as supporters debate player’s reaction
Jose Mourinho emerges as leading candidate for Portugal head coach role
16:21
World football

Jose Mourinho emerges as leading candidate for Portugal head coach role

Football federation considering experienced manager as Roberto Martinez contract nears expiry
Fenerbahce players show N’Golo Kante the ropes during post-match celebrations
14:32
World football

Fenerbahce players show N’Golo Kante the ropes during post-match celebrations

French midfielder joins in team ritual after Super Lig win as fans welcome him into the squad
Qarabag striker Nariman Akhundzade close to MLS move with Columbus Crew
13:16
World football

Qarabag striker Nariman Akhundzade close to MLS move with Columbus Crew

Azerbaijani club confirm talks are at an advanced stage as forward edges towards transfer to North America
Romania coach Mircea Lucescu discharged from hospital after heart concerns
10:20
World football

Romania coach Mircea Lucescu discharged from hospital after heart concerns

Veteran manager expected to return to duties ahead of World Cup 2026 play-offs
Federico Dimarco close to signing new long-term Inter deal
09:37
World football

Federico Dimarco close to signing new long-term Inter deal

Italy international expected to extend stay in Milan as talks reach final stage

Most read

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny
9 February 17:52
Football

Franck Ribery named in released Epstein files as DOJ documents spark fresh scrutiny

Former Bayern Munich winger not accused of wrongdoing as officials stress material is not an indictment
Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno
9 February 12:46
MMA

Following Tyson’s footsteps: ear bite sparks chaos at MMA event in Brno - VIDEO

Bout at Clash MMA 15 descends into disorder after shocking incident inside the cage
Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
9 February 11:42
Olympics-2026

Norway takes early lead in medal table at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Scandinavians set the pace with three gold medals after the opening days of competition
Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku
9 February 15:26
Other

Azerbaijan’s youth and sports minister meets Palestinian ambassador in Baku

Talks focus on expanding cooperation in youth policy and sporting exchange