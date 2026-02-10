Barcelona with Ronaldinho and Rivaldo lose to Real Madrid in legends match - VIDEO

Barcelona Legends, featuring iconic figures Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, were beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid Legends in a high-profile exhibition match held in Costa Rica last weekend, İdman.Biz reports.

The friendly brought together some of the most recognisable names of the early 2000s era, drawing strong local interest and a festive atmosphere. Goals from Antonio Nunez and Guti sealed the win for the Madrid side, who controlled large spells of the game despite the relaxed, celebratory nature of the occasion.

Real Madrid were represented by a line-up that included Iker Casillas, Pepe, Claude Makelele and Guti, offering a reminder of the depth and pedigree of their former squads. Barcelona, meanwhile, fielded a star-studded team led by Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, alongside Carles Puyol, Ludovic Giuly and Javier Saviola.

Matches between the two Spanish giants retain their appeal even in a legends format, with the rivalry still resonating strongly among supporters worldwide. The event in Costa Rica underlined the global reach of both clubs and the enduring popularity of their former players, many of whom remain household names long after retirement.