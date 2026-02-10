Romania coach Mircea Lucescu discharged from hospital after heart concerns

Romania head coach Mircea Lucescu has been discharged from hospital following heart-related concerns, according to reports in the Romanian media, İdman.Biz reports.

Fanatik reports that Lucescu underwent extensive medical examinations on 9 February, after which doctors cleared him to leave hospital. The 79-year-old is expected to resume work in the near future.

Lucescu’s condition had prompted concern in Romania, particularly with the national team preparing for a decisive period in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Romania are due to play play-off matches in March as they bid to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

One of the most experienced coaches in European football, Lucescu has enjoyed a long and successful managerial career across several countries.

Romanian football officials are hopeful the coach’s recovery will allow him to lead the team during the upcoming fixtures, which are seen as crucial for the country’s hopes of returning to the World Cup stage.