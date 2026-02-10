Federico Dimarco close to signing new long-term Inter deal

Federico Dimarco is closing in on a new contract with Inter, with negotiations between the club and the defender now at an advanced stage.

According to İdman.Biz, citing Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the two sides are finalising the details of an extension that could see the 28-year-old commit his future to the Serie A champions until 2030.

Dimarco has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs in recent months, but that interest never developed into formal offers, leaving Inter in a strong position to secure the signature of one of their most consistent performers.

A product of the Inter academy, Dimarco has become a key figure in Simone Inzaghi’s system, valued for his attacking output and tactical versatility on the left flank. This season he has made 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists, underlining his importance at both ends of the pitch.

Transfermarkt currently values the Italy international at around 50 million euros, reflecting his status as one of the top full-backs in European football. Inter are keen to reward that progress with a long-term deal as they look to maintain continuity in their squad.