10 February 2026
Qarabag striker Nariman Akhundzade close to MLS move with Columbus Crew

10 February 2026 13:16
38
Qarabag have confirmed that negotiations over the transfer of forward Nariman Akhundzade to MLS side Columbus Crew have reached their final stage.

According to İdman.Biz, the Agdam-based club released an official statement via their social media channels, announcing that an agreement has been reached between the clubs. As part of the deal, Akhundzade has been granted permission to enter discussions over personal terms with the American outfit.

Qarabag stated that further details regarding the next steps of the process will be communicated publicly in due course, once the remaining formalities are completed.

The potential move would mark a significant step in Akhundzade’s career, with Major League Soccer continuing to attract players from Europe and the Caucasus region. Columbus Crew, one of the league’s established sides, have been active in strengthening their attacking options ahead of the new season.

For Qarabag, regular contenders in European competitions and the dominant force in Azerbaijani football, the transfer underlines their growing role as a platform for players seeking moves to larger international markets.

Idman.Biz
