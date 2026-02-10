10 February 2026
Fenerbahce players show N’Golo Kante the ropes during post-match celebrations

Players of Fenerbahce gave new signing N’Golo Kante a light-hearted introduction to the club’s post-match celebrations following their victory over Genclerbirligi in the 21st round of the Turkish Super Lig.

According to İdman.Biz, the Istanbul side’s players gathered in front of the stands after the final whistle and, step by step, showed Kante the choreography of their customary celebration. Once the sequence was explained, the entire team turned towards the supporters in unison and continued celebrating together, with Kante smiling and copying the moves alongside his new team-mates.

The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who saw it as an early sign of the World Cup winner’s integration into the squad. It was also one of Kante’s first public appearances fully immersed in the team’s dressing-room culture since joining the club.

Kante’s arrival in Istanbul followed an unusual transfer saga. His former club Al-Ittihad had announced his departure earlier, thanking him for his role in their title-winning campaign, and reports soon emerged of a deal with Fenerbahce running until 2028. However, the move was initially blocked due to a technical error during the document submission process on the Saudi side.

An attempted player swap, which would have seen Kante move to Fenerbahce and Youssef En-Nesyri head in the opposite direction, was agreed in principle, with both players completing medicals and saying their farewells. The transfer, however, was not finalised before the deadline, and an appeal to FIFA to extend it was unsuccessful.

As a result, Kante became a free agent and was later registered by Fenerbahce outside the collapsed deal, allowing him to officially join the Turkish giants. Against that backdrop, the celebratory scene was warmly received by supporters as a symbolic first step in his new chapter.

