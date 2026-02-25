25 February 2026
Infantino plays down security fears over 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has sought to calm concerns over security at the 2026 World Cup in Mexico, insisting that the situation in the country is “calm” and that the tournament should proceed without issue, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking amid reports of unrest in several Mexican cities, Infantino said: “The situation is calm, everything is normal now. Overall, everything should go ahead without problems.” His comments come after a major security operation carried out by the Mexican armed forces on Sunday, 24 February, in which Nemesio Oseguera, widely known as El Mencho and identified as the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG), was reportedly killed.

In the aftermath of the operation, disturbances were reported in a number of cities. In Guadalajara - one of the designated host cities for the 2026 World Cup - cartel members were said to have set vehicles alight and blocked roads. Guadalajara is scheduled to stage several matches, including a high-profile group game between Spain and Uruguay.

The 2026 World Cup, the first to be jointly hosted by three nations, will take place across the United States, Mexico and Canada from 11 June to 19 July. In Mexico, matches are set to be held in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara. Organisers have repeatedly emphasised their close cooperation with local authorities and security services across all host venues.

With the tournament just over three months away, FIFA will be keen to reassure participating teams, supporters and sponsors that preparations remain firmly on track. Infantino’s intervention appears designed to underline that, despite recent headlines, organisers see no immediate threat to the smooth staging of football’s showpiece event.

