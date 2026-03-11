11 March 2026
Barcelona lead race for Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni

11 March 2026 09:36
Barcelona have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni as the Spanish side look to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season, Idman.Biz reports.

According to TEAMtalk, sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick both view the Italian international as a priority addition to the squad. Barcelona have reportedly assessed the situation and believe a deal could be achievable, even though Inter value the defender at around €80m.

Sources indicate that the fee could rise to as much as €100m during negotiations, reflecting Bastoni’s importance to the Milan club and his status as one of Europe’s most highly rated central defenders.

Barcelona’s optimism is said to be based on positive early talks with the player’s representatives. However, the club’s ongoing financial limitations could still complicate the move, as the Catalans continue to operate under strict economic restrictions in recent transfer windows.

Bastoni has made 35 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and providing six assists. The 25-year-old is under contract with Inter until the summer of 2028, while his current market value is estimated at €80m according to Transfermarkt.

