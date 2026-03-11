Kazakh boxer stripped of IBF middleweight title

Kazakh middleweight boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has been stripped of his IBF world title following a failed doping test, Idman.Biz reports.

According to The Ring, the decision was taken after the governing body reviewed the circumstances surrounding the boxer’s positive test for meldonium. The case has already led to disciplinary action from several boxing authorities.

Earlier it was reported that Alimkhanuly had been suspended for six months by the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation after the banned substance was detected in his system. Meldonium has been prohibited in professional sport for several years and has been linked to multiple doping cases across various disciplines.

The situation became more serious after the World Boxing Organization imposed a longer sanction. Under WBO rules, the 31-year-old fighter has been banned for one year and will remain suspended at least until December 2026.

Alimkhanuly had been one of the leading names in the middleweight division in recent years, holding world championship belts and building a strong record in the professional ranks before the suspension halted his career.