11 March 2026
EN

Kazakh boxer stripped of IBF middleweight title

Boxing
News
11 March 2026 12:27
18
Kazakh boxer stripped of IBF middleweight title

Kazakh middleweight boxer Janibek Alimkhanuly has been stripped of his IBF world title following a failed doping test, Idman.Biz reports.

According to The Ring, the decision was taken after the governing body reviewed the circumstances surrounding the boxer’s positive test for meldonium. The case has already led to disciplinary action from several boxing authorities.

Earlier it was reported that Alimkhanuly had been suspended for six months by the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation after the banned substance was detected in his system. Meldonium has been prohibited in professional sport for several years and has been linked to multiple doping cases across various disciplines.

The situation became more serious after the World Boxing Organization imposed a longer sanction. Under WBO rules, the 31-year-old fighter has been banned for one year and will remain suspended at least until December 2026.

Alimkhanuly had been one of the leading names in the middleweight division in recent years, holding world championship belts and building a strong record in the professional ranks before the suspension halted his career.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijani boxer reaches quarter-finals at tournament in Bulgaria
27 February 13:03
Boxing

Azerbaijani boxer reaches quarter-finals at tournament in Bulgaria

Malik Hasanov secures dominant win as national team impresses in Sofia
Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation
26 February 13:40
Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk denies reports of Zuffa Boxing deal amid fresh speculation

Undisputed heavyweight champion urges fans to rely on official statements
Manny Pacquiao vows to hand Mayweather first defeat ahead of long-awaited rematch
24 February 14:30
Boxing

Manny Pacquiao vows to hand Mayweather first defeat ahead of long-awaited rematch

Boxing legends set for September showdown, 11 years after record-breaking “Fight of the Century”
Usyk says he already knows when he will retire from boxing
20 February 09:59
Boxing

Usyk says he already knows when he will retire from boxing

Undisputed champion planning succession as mandatory defence looms
Teen boxing tragedy in Azerbaijan highlights medical safety concerns
17 February 13:24
Boxing

Teen boxing tragedy in Azerbaijan highlights medical safety concerns

Doctor warns of hidden brain injuries after 16-year-old dies during sparring
Deontay Wilder to face Derek Chisora at London’s O2 Arena on 4 April
31 January 16:30
Boxing

Deontay Wilder to face Derek Chisora at London’s O2 Arena on 4 April

Former WBC heavyweight champion returns to the ring in Misfits Pro main event

Most read

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ
10 March 17:15
Other

"Go Make the Dolma": Life as a Female Sports Reporter in Azerbaijan – İDMAN.BİZ

İdman.Biz interviewed prominent female sports journalists about the sexism, barriers and day-to-day realities they face in the country's sports media.
Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes
9 March 11:18
Formula 1

Overtakes at Australian Grand Prix Nearly Triple After Regulation Changes

Formula 1 reports a sharp rise in on-track battles during the Melbourne race weekend
Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently
9 March 10:12
World football

Arsenal Make Decision on Piero Hincapié: Defender to Be Signed Permanently

London club will activate the full transfer of the Ecuadorian defender in June after his initial loan move
Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO
9 March 09:33
Football

Unusual Moment in Czech Football: Tomáš Koubek’s Clearance Lands on a Balcony - VIDEO

Powerful kick from the Slovan Liberec goalkeeper sends the ball flying into a nearby residential building