Usyk says he already knows when he will retire from boxing

Oleksandr Usyk has revealed that he has already set a definitive date for the end of his professional career, as the Ukrainian heavyweight begins preparing the next generation to follow him at the top of the sport, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking via his promotional company Usyk 17 Promotions, the 2012 Olympic gold medallist suggested his focus is no longer solely on titles but also on legacy.

“I know the exact date when I will leave the ring. I am preparing the next generation whose hand will be raised - and we will help them,” Usyk said.

The 38-year-old remains one of boxing’s dominant figures and last fought in July 2025, stopping Britain’s Daniel Dubois in the fifth round in a rematch that reaffirmed his status at heavyweight. His technical style and movement have allowed him to stay unbeaten across cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions.

Despite talk of retirement, obligations remain. The WBC has ordered Usyk to defend his belt against Germany-based contender Agit Kabayel, a bout expected to shape the final stage of the champion’s career. A victory would likely open the door to a farewell fight, potentially one of the biggest events in the division.

Usyk has repeatedly spoken about mentoring young fighters in Ukraine amid the country’s difficult circumstances, indicating his influence in boxing may continue long after he steps away from competition.

