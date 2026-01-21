IBF and WBO champion caught using banned substance

The worst fears in the case of reigning IBF and WBO middleweight world champion Janibek Alimkhanuly have been confirmed following the analysis of his B sample.

According to Idman.Biz, as with the A sample, meldonium was detected in the boxer’s system. This finding virtually strips Alimkhanuly of his championship belts and is highly likely to result in a suspension of at least one year.

President of the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation Rahimzhan Erdenbekov stated that the final conclusion from the VADA laboratory in the United States is contained in a 34-page document and officially confirms the presence of the banned substance in the second sample as well. He noted that since Alimkhanuly is a licensed boxer of the national federation and his last fight took place in Astana, the case falls under the jurisdiction of the Kazakh organization. The key issue now is whether the substance was taken intentionally or unintentionally.

At the same time, experts believe the situation is extremely serious for the boxer. Anti-doping regulations are primarily based on the fact that a prohibited substance was detected, while the circumstances of how it entered the body often play a secondary role in professional boxing. The likelihood of a suspension of no less than one year is considered almost certain.

The outlook regarding the championship titles is also unfavorable. Alimkhanuly would be able to retain one or both belts only in the case of exceptional concessions from the IBF and WBO, a scenario widely regarded as highly unlikely. Both organizations are known for their strict stance on doping violations, and the presence of mandatory challengers further complicates the boxer’s position.

The main question now is whether Alimkhanuly will be able to continue his career at the highest level after this scandal. According to experts, regardless of the final ruling, the doping case is likely to follow him throughout his professional career.