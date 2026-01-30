30 January 2026
Anthony Joshua pays tribute to trainers killed in Nigeria road tragedy

Boxing
News
30 January 2026 12:59
Anthony Joshua pays tribute to trainers killed in Nigeria road tragedy

Former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua has issued an emotional and detailed statement following a fatal road traffic accident in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two of his trainers, known as Latz and Sina.

According to Idman.Biz, citing a message published on Joshua’s Instagram account, the British boxer revealed that the tragedy occurred some time ago, but the sense of loss remains as painful as ever.

“We had so many plans. We wanted to close out 2024 and 2025, we had a mission,” Joshua wrote. “We came home, went back to our families, and at some point everything was turned upside down. They were my brothers. First and foremost, my friends. Then we became business partners, fighters, lieutenants, generals. We were everything to each other. We lived next door, we lived together. This is pain. Deep pain.”

Joshua stressed that losing people who had been by his side throughout his journey had hit him particularly hard.

“I’ve lost people before, but not like this. Not the ones who were my left and right hands along the whole road,” he added. “I’m a big man, but next to me were real giants who protected me. It wasn’t easy.”

Despite the devastating loss, Joshua made it clear that he has no intention of abandoning the goals they had set together.

“One day my time will come too, and I’m not afraid of that,” he said. “It even brings me peace knowing that on the other side I have two brothers waiting for me. My mission now is to help their families and to do everything they wanted to achieve, even if they’re no longer physically with us. When I pray in the morning and at night, they are always with me. So I will help make their dreams come true. Not just me, but the whole team. The mission must continue.”

Context

The fatal car crash took place in Nigeria in late December. Local reports later confirmed that the driver of the vehicle had been charged, while an official investigation into the circumstances of the accident is ongoing. The tragedy has resonated deeply within the boxing community, highlighting the close-knit nature of Joshua’s team beyond the ring.

