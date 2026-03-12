Azerbaijan claim four medals at Adriatic Pearl boxing tournament in Budva

Azerbaijan’s young boxers finished the international Adriatic Pearl tournament in Budva, Montenegro with four medals.

According to İdman.Biz, citing the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the national team secured one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the competition, which carried World Cup status and featured athletes from 18 countries.

Rza Rzayev delivered Azerbaijan’s standout performance in the 70 kg division, winning all of his bouts on the way to the title. In the final he defeated Maksim Kirillov by a 4:1 split decision (30:27, 28:29, 29:28, 29:28, 29:28) to claim the gold medal.

Elsewhere, Heydar Azmammadov took silver in the 85 kg category, while Vusal Khalilov (65 kg) and Zaur Samedov (90 kg) each secured bronze medals.

With these results Azerbaijan finished third in the overall team standings at the tournament, underlining the country’s strong reputation in amateur boxing and the continued development of its younger generation of fighters.