Dana White comments on possible Oleksandr Usyk involvement in Zuffa Boxing

UFC president Dana White has reacted to reports about a potential contract with Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk for participation in Zuffa Boxing, a league owned by White.

Earlier, Usyk’s manager Serhii Lapin stated that negotiations with White were underway. Asked about these reports at a press conference, White confirmed that discussions are ongoing with elite athletes. “We are talking to everyone we consider the most talented people in the world, or those who have the potential to become the most talented,” he said.

The 39-year-old Usyk is the reigning world heavyweight champion. He has competed in 24 professional bouts and won all 24 of them.