22 January 2026
EN

Dana White comments on possible Oleksandr Usyk involvement in Zuffa Boxing

Boxing
News
22 January 2026 13:16
41
Dana White comments on possible Oleksandr Usyk involvement in Zuffa Boxing

UFC president Dana White has reacted to reports about a potential contract with Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk for participation in Zuffa Boxing, a league owned by White.

Earlier, Usyk’s manager Serhii Lapin stated that negotiations with White were underway. Asked about these reports at a press conference, White confirmed that discussions are ongoing with elite athletes. “We are talking to everyone we consider the most talented people in the world, or those who have the potential to become the most talented,” he said.

The 39-year-old Usyk is the reigning world heavyweight champion. He has competed in 24 professional bouts and won all 24 of them.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

IBF and WBO champion caught using banned substance
21 January 15:51
Boxing

IBF and WBO champion caught using banned substance

Positive B sample for meldonium leaves Janibek Alimkhanuly facing suspension and loss of titles
Anthony Joshua decides to retire from boxing after tragic car accident
7 January 11:18
Boxing

Anthony Joshua decides to retire from boxing after tragic car accident

Former world champion informs family of decision, uncle says emotional toll was too great
New leader of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers ranking revealed
25 December 2025 14:25
Boxing

New leader of the world’s best pound-for-pound boxers ranking revealed

The Ring unveils updated pound-for-pound list following Terence Crawford’s retirement
Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul and challenges Tyson Fury
20 December 2025 10:11
Boxing

Anthony Joshua knocks out Jake Paul and challenges Tyson Fury

The British former world champion called on his compatriot to step into a real fight after his victory in Miami

NBA star breaks a robot – VIDEO
18 December 2025 11:55
Boxing

NBA star breaks a robot – VIDEO

Kyrie Irving became involved in an unusual incident with a mechanical device during a lighthearted moment
Terence Crawford announces retirement from professional boxing
17 December 2025 11:58
Boxing

Terence Crawford announces retirement from professional boxing

Five-weight world champion ends career unbeaten

Most read

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz
21 January 14:51
Other

Stay updated with the latest in the sports world on Idman.Biz

Exclusive interviews, in-depth analysis, and the hottest news all in one place
Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce
20 January 09:48
World football

Premier League club attempts to hijack N’Golo Kante move to Fenerbahce

Turkish side push to finalize deal amid growing interest from England
Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO
20 January 12:38
Hockey

Goalies clash in rare NHL fight during regular-season game - VIDEO

Sergei Bobrovsky crossed the ice to confront Alex Nedeljkovic amid a mass altercation
Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting
21 January 15:19
World football

Luis Enrique swears after PSG defeat to Sporting

PSG coach erupts in frustration despite strong away performance in Champions League