19 February 2026
EN

Islam Makhachev names Usman as most intriguing potential opponent

MMA
News
19 February 2026 13:30
38
Islam Makhachev names Usman as most intriguing potential opponent

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has identified former title holder Kamaru Usman as the opponent he finds most compelling among possible challengers, İdman.Biz reports.

Speaking with Russian media, Makhachev rejected suggestions he is searching for a favourable matchup and instead praised the Nigerian-American veteran’s level. He argued Usman would defeat the other leading contenders, pointing to recent talk around rising names in the division before adding that Usman had already proven his superiority against top opposition.

The Russian fighter holds a professional record of 28 wins and one defeat in mixed martial arts and is widely regarded as one of the promotion’s dominant champions. Usman, now 38, has fought 25 times in MMA, winning 21 bouts and previously establishing a long reign at the top of the division.

A bout between the two would pit a current champion against one of the most successful welterweights in modern UFC history, a matchup likely to carry significant interest among fans and promoters alike.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Tofiq Musayev confident ahead of Las Vegas return bout
18 February 12:59
MMA

Tofiq Musayev confident ahead of Las Vegas return bout

Azerbaijani lightweight preparing for second UFC appearance against Samuel Sanches
Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures
16 February 15:18
MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov shifts business focus to UAE after ending Russian ventures

Former UFC champion now earns around $50m annually from overseas investments
Makhachev set to fight at historic White House UFC event
16 February 10:26
MMA

Makhachev set to fight at historic White House UFC event

Title bout against Ian Garry planned for anniversary card in Washington
Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"
13 February 21:21
MMA

Van Damme publicly calls out influencer: "I want to kick your arse"

Belgian martial arts icon challenges Jake Paul to hybrid fight
Makhachev open to Topuria super-fight as he awaits next UFC challenge
12 February 10:48
MMA

Makhachev open to Topuria super-fight as he awaits next UFC challenge

Welterweight champion says he is ready if promotion decides to make blockbuster clash
Dana White outlines plans for historic UFC event on White House South Lawn
11 February 17:59
MMA

Dana White outlines plans for historic UFC event on White House South Lawn

UFC president says logistics are complete as promotion eyes landmark show for America’s 250th anniversary

Most read

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon
18 February 09:31
Football

Real staff member clashes with Benfica president after tense night in Lisbon

Vinicius jr racism incident overshadows champions league tie at estadio da luz
Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como
09:35
World football

Allegri and Fabregas clash after Milan draw with Como

Tempers flare at full-time as stalemate leaves both sides frustrated
Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ
17 February 11:33
World football

Newcastle fans: Baku is a great city but we could embarrass ourselves - IDMAN.BIZ

More than 2,000 travelling supporters expected in Azerbaijan’s capital
Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash
18 February 16:15
Football

Newcastle fans form long queues in Baku ahead of Qarabag clash

Around 2 000 travelling supporters gather for Champions League tickets