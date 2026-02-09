9 February 2026
EN

Israeli bobsleigh pilot reports burglary during pre-Olympic training camp in Italy

Olympics-2026
News
9 February 2026 09:34
34
Israeli bobsleigh pilot AJ Edelman has revealed that an apartment rented by members of the national team for the final stage of their pre-Olympic training camp was burgled on February 7, with passports and personal belongings worth thousands of dollars stolen, Idman.Biz reports.

In a series of posts on social media, Edelman said the incident failed to disrupt the team’s routine, as training went ahead on the same day despite a police investigation being launched. He highlighted the reaction of his teammates as an example of collective strength and focus under pressure.

According to Edelman, the thieves took suitcases, shoes, sporting equipment and passports. Part of the squad has yet to arrive in Italy and is expected to leave its current training base only next week. The Israeli Olympic Committee has not issued an official comment on the incident.

Israel is preparing to make its Olympic debut in bobsleigh at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, having secured a quota place after Great Britain gave up one of its allocated spots. As the next nation in line, Israel accepted the offer once the final Olympic quotas were confirmed.

Edelman later told the Associated Press that he was in Italy at the time but was not at the apartment when the burglary occurred. He added that head coach Itamar Shprintz was at the location, though it remains unclear whether he witnessed the incident or arrived shortly afterwards.

Idman.Biz
