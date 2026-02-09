Azerbaijan Olympic Committee prompts ISU change to music listing for Armenian skating pair - VIDEO

The National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan has secured the removal of a music title linked to the Olympic programme of an Armenian figure skating pair ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Games, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the outlet, the International Skating Union reviewed the matter with the parties involved and took a decision to amend the official listing. On the ISU website, the programme music for Armenian skaters Nikita Rakhmaninov and Karina Akopyan is now described simply as “Music by Ara Gevorgyan”, with the original title removed.

The change follows a formal protest lodged by the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan after the pair’s planned Olympic music had been listed under the title “Artsakh”. The NOC said the reference prompted a justified objection and requested an official review.