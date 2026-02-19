19 February 2026
Alexander-Arnold could consider Liverpool return after difficult spell at Real Madrid

19 February 2026 11:18
Trent Alexander-Arnold may be set for a surprisingly swift exit from Real Madrid, with reports in England suggesting the defender is open to a return to Liverpool as early as this summer, İdman.Biz reports.

According to the Mirror, the England international has found it difficult to secure a regular place in the Madrid side and is weighing up his future after a challenging first season in La Liga. Competition for positions and tactical demands have limited his impact since the move from Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2025 on a deal running until June 2031, but has made only 14 appearances across all competitions this season, providing two assists. The lack of continuity has reportedly prompted discussions within his camp about a possible move back to Merseyside, where he developed into one of Europe’s most influential full-backs.

The 25-year-old came through Liverpool’s academy and spent nearly a decade with the club’s senior side from 2016, winning nine major trophies including the Premier League and the Champions League. His current market value is estimated at around €70 million.

