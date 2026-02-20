PSG pay Mbappe €4m amid ongoing legal dispute

Paris Saint-Germain have paid Kylian Mbappe €4 million while legal proceedings between the player and the club continue.

According to Idman.Biz, citing L’Equipe, a court previously ordered the French champions to pay the forward €60.9 million in total, a figure that includes unpaid salary, bonuses and accrued interest. The recent payment represents only part of that amount as the dispute over finances linked to his final contract period remains unresolved.

Mbappe played for PSG from 2018 to 2024, making 308 appearances, scoring 256 goals and providing 110 assists, becoming the club’s all-time leading scorer and a central figure in its domestic dominance. However, tensions grew during his last season as negotiations over contract terms and departure conditions intensified.

In July 2024 the striker joined Real Madrid on a deal running until mid-2029, ending one of the most high-profile transfer sagas in European football. The case continues to attract attention due to its financial scale and potential implications for future player contracts.