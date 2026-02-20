20 February 2026
Saka breaks into Premier League’s top earners after new Arsenal deal

Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka has moved into the top five highest-paid footballers in the Premier League after signing a new long-term contract with the north London club, Idman.Biz reports citing by Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old is set to earn £300,000 per week, placing him alongside the elite salary bracket in England’s top flight and underlining his growing importance to Mikel Arteta’s side. The England international has developed into a central figure at the Emirates, regularly delivering goals and assists while also carrying leadership responsibility despite his age.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains the league’s top earner on £525,000 per week, followed by Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on £400,000. Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk both earn £350,000 weekly, just ahead of Saka’s new salary level.

Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United also earns £300,000 per week, while Manchester City’s Omar Marmoush receives £295,000. Liverpool striker Alexander Isak and Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz each take home £280,000, with Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus completing the top ten on £265,000.

The renewed contract highlights Arsenal’s long-term commitment to building around academy graduates as the club continues its push to compete domestically and in Europe.

